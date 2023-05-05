5 soldiers killed, officer injured in anti-terrorist operation in Rajouri

The Jammu-based Defence spokesman in a statement issued here said that five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in an anti-terrorist operation in Kesari Hill area of Kandi, Rajouri.

“Indian Army columns had been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to kill a group of terrorists involved in the ambush on an Army truck in Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian,” he said referring to the anti-terrorist operation in Poonch on April 20.