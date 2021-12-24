Front Page
5 SSPs, SPs transferred; posted in ACB
Jammu, Dec 24: J&K government on Friday posted three Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the Anti Corruption Bureau and repatriated two other SSPs from the Bureau to the Home Department.
As per GAD order, CO IR-2nd Bn Mohd Rashid, JKPS (2001); SO to IGP Traffic Rakesh Kumar, JKPS (2001) and Deputy CO, IR-7th Bn Kulwant Singh Jasrotia ARP 905820 have been transferred from the places of posting and posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau with immediate effect:
SSP Virinder Singh, JKPS and SSP Mohd Aftab Mir, JKPS have been repatriated from Anti Corruption Bureau to the Home Department for further posting, GAD order further read.