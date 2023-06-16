5 terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara: Army

Kupwara, June 16: Five heavily armed terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Army and Police along the Line of Control (LoC) at Jumagand Nar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said Friday.
Addressing a news conference along with other senior Police and Army officers at Zangli Kupwara, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Vajr Division, Major General Girish Kalia said that security forces after receiving inputs about a possible infiltration were successful to eliminate five heavily-armed terrorists in the area.
He said that it was the biggest infiltration bid after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire agreement in 2021.
“The Army and Police launched a joint operation in the Jumagund area along the LoC after Police on June 15 received inputs about the likely infiltration. Multiple ambushes were laid along the expected routes of infiltration,” Maj Gen Kalia said.
He said that on June 16 at midnight, ambush teams present in the area observed five heavily armed terrorists crossing the LoC.
“Terrorists were engaged by ambush teams ensuing a gunfight which resulted in the elimination of five infiltrating terrorists without any collateral damage. The operation continued throughout the night and the detailed search of the area was carried out early in the morning,” Maj Gen Kali said.
He said that from the killed terrorists, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered that included five AK series rifles, 14 grenades, 500 AK rounds, night-vision goggles and other huge quantities of “war like” stores.
Maj Gen Kalia said that despite adverse weather and tough terrain, security forces were successful in foiling the infiltration bid.
“This successful operation is a testament of close synergy between the Army and J&K Police. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of the inimical elements trying to disrupt peace and harmony in Kashmir,” he said.
Maj Gen Kalia said that the identity and outfit affiliation of the killed terrorists was being ascertained.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a statement issued here said that the five foreign terrorists killed in the gunfight were affiliated to J&K Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) which has Rafiq Nai and Shamsher Nai alias Zafar Iqbal, both residents of Poonch, presently settled in PoK as handlers and Murtaza Pathan alias Ghaznvi, of Faisalabad, Pakistan, an Afghan veteran affiliated with Deoband school of thought as operational commander supervising tactical aspect from PoK.
The ADGP Kashmir appreciated the role of the joint forces for killing the terrorists without any collateral damage.
He appreciated the joint teams for displaying the highest degree of synergy and coordination, which led to the killing of five foreign terrorists and averted a big threat for the forthcoming yatra.
It was the second gunfight this week in the district.
On Tuesday, the Army and Police, in a joint operation, killed two terrorists in Dobnar in Machil sector.