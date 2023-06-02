50 dead,150 injured in Odisha train accident

Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, who said that he is rushing to the spot, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of the kin of the dead, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

“At least 3 to 4 coaches of Yashwantpur Howrah Superfast Express derailed around 6.58 p.m. near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha and fell on the opposite track. And soon Coromandel Express came on the opposite track and collided with derailed coaches that led to derailment of its 10 to 12 coaches,” a senior Railway Ministry official in Delhi told IANS.

A ministry statement said: “Train number 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Train number 12864 SMVB-HWH Superfast Express got derailed near Bahanaga Bazaar railway station at around 6.55 p.m. on Friday.”