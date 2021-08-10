57 J&K youth went to Pak on visa, joined militancy: DGP

Singh stated this, while addressing a press conference in Rajouri during his visit to this border district to review the security scenario in the backdrop of a recent encounter and heightened militancy related activities. He also chaired a joint security group meeting there.

Responding to media queries during the presser, the DGP said that there was no decrease in the number of militant launch pads located on the other side of the Line of Control. “250 to 300 terrorists are still there, ready to infiltrate,” Singh stated.

He said that a new trend of Kashmiri youth going to Pakistan on study or tourist visas and joining militancy had come to the fore after which the process for security clearance of such visas was made stricter.

“We have 57 such youth who moved over to Pakistan in 2017, 2018 on tourist or study visa and joined militancy. Out of these 57, 17 terrorists have been killed while 13 are still active and are well identified. The remaining youth have yet to return,” said J&K police chief.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vivek Gupta, Sector Commander 13 Sector RR, Brig Ajay Sharma, SP Rajouri Sheema N Qasba accompanied the DGP in the press conference.

DGP said that after the February 26 ceasefire agreement between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan, a situation of lull prevailed and no incident of cross LoC firing or shelling was reported. But after initial silence on the insurgency front, a sudden rise in infiltration attempts was noticed, he said.

“Four infiltration attempts were made at LoC in Rajouri in the last one month. During these attempts, one infiltrating group was intercepted in Sunderbani Daddal, another one in Nowshera. One group was intercepted and engaged in Bhangai village of Thannamandi four days ago,” said DGP. He added that another group, which infiltrated from LoC, could either be in Rajouri or could have crossed over to Kashmir valley.

He also said that a freshly infiltrated group was recently intercepted in Bandipora. which was eliminated. “It had come to the fore that this group sneaked in from Machail sector of LoC and around fourteen more militants were ready at that very launch pad for infiltration,” Singh said.

On being asked about use of drones for militant activities, DGP said that drones were now being used directly in militancy related activities. “Arms and ammunition, IEDs, drugs and money were being pushed in from borders on this side using drones. We accept that drones are a big security challenge. But security forces have successfully recovered 50 percent of such consignments which were dropped using drones," he said.

Singh further said that police and other security agencies tightened the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir and three-tier security cover including border security grid, highway security grid and hinterland security grid was made fool proof.

“This has foiled the nefarious designs of terror outfits and we are able to recover IEDs in Jammu before the same could have reached at target points,” he added.

Police chief also mentioned Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force stating that this “new terror group was made to carry militancy strikes in a way to disrupt communal harmony. But police have crushed this entire group and even the associates of the group sitting in Arab countries have been arrested.”

Singh said that two militants arrested in Kishtwar were scheduled to join Jahangir Saroori militant group but were arrested.

He said that these local boys received arms and ammunition and were now set to join a militant group headed by Jahangir Saroori but forces in a well coordinated operation nabbed them.

This was a major success as newly recruited militants were intercepted and arrested, the police chief said.

He further said that one more militant in Kashmir who recently joined militant outfit was under police surveillance.

With regard to raids on Jamaat-e-Islami locations in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said that cash was recovered while several accounts were seized.

Singh said that the police were working hard to unearth terror financing groups in Jammu and Kashmir and several achievements were made. In this connection, he particularly mentioned that Hawala cash of over Rs 25 lakh was recovered in Mendhar today.

He said that over 56 locations across J&K were raided by NIA, Police and CRPF.