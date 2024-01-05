58TH CONFERENCE OF DGPS AND IGPS IN JAIPUR | Home Minister hails improved J&K situation

Jaipur, Jan 5

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday hailed the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Inaugurating the 58th conference of DGPs and IGPs in Jaipur, he said that there had been an overall improvement in the security scenario in the country since 2014, especially the reduction of violence in the three critical hotspots – J&K, the northeast, and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

“Chaired the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2023 held in Jaipur, Rajasthan today. The new Bharat under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji is today is nurturing an advanced, scientific and modern criminal justice system. Emphasized the need to train and equip our police forces in this new judicial apparatus to meet the goal of providing swift and transparent justice,” the Home Minister posted on the microblogging site X.

He stressed upon the need for training from Station House Officers (SHOs) to the Director General of Police (DGP) level and technology upgradation from Thana to the PHQ level for the successful implementation of new criminal justice laws replacing the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act.

Shah also stressed the need for linking databases and adopting an AI-driven analytical approach for tackling emerging security challenges.

He underlined the passage of three new criminal laws in 2023, which replaced laws from the British era, and the implementation of a new education plan as two major developments that occurred when the nation entered the Amrit Kal.

The Home Minister said that the three new laws were focused on the delivery of justice instead of punishment and the implementation of these laws would transform our criminal justice system into the most modern and scientific.

He said that this conference over the years had emerged as a think-tank, facilitating decision-making and formulation of new security strategies and emphasised the uniformity of structures, size, and skill of counter-terror mechanisms across the country.

Shah highlighted the role of internal security in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He said that the conference would deliberate on a range of security-related issues of critical importance, including security of borders, cyber threats, radicalisation, fraudulent issuance of identity documents and threats emerging from AI.

“Today’s session of the All India DGP Conference empowered our top police officials with new professional insights into border management, the menace of fake identity documents, jail infrastructure and emerging threats from AI, radicalisation and cyber crimes. Glad to distribute Police Medals to officers for Meritorious Service and trophies to the three best police stations in the conference,” the Home Minister posted on X.

The three-day conference from January 5 to 7 is being held in hybrid mode, with DGsP and IGsP and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations attending physically from Jaipur and over 500 police officers of various ranks participating through video conferencing from across the country.

At the annual event, the Home Minister distributed Police Medals for Meritorious Service to Intelligence Bureau officers and awarded trophies for the three best police stations. He also paid homage to the personnel of the security forces who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation and commemorated their supreme sacrifice.

(With ANI inputs)