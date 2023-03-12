6 matches played on Day 1

The venues include Polo Ground, Synthetic Turf Ground, Bakshi Stadium and Kashmir University. At Polo Ground, matches were played between Delhi Police and Assam Police, Chandigarh Police and RPF. The match between Delhi and Assam ended 1-1. The match between RPF and Chandigarh was won by RPF with a score of 3-0.

At Synthetic Turf Ground, the first match was played between Meghalaya Police and Tamil Nadu Police in which Tamil Nadu emerged the winner by 2-0. In the second match, Rajasthan Police beat Uttarakhand by 1-0.