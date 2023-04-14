62-day Amarnath Yatra to begin on July 1

Jammu, Apr 14: The 62-day Amarnath Yatra would commence from July 1 this year and would culminate on August 31.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the registration through online and offline modes for the yatra would start from April 17.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while announcing the dates for the yatra and registration said that the administration was committed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free yatra.
“Hassle-free yatra is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration would provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of yatra. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatra,” the LG said.
The yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.
The LG also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.
Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) would also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti (prayers) for devotees across the world.
Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google play store to get real-time information about the yatra, weather, and for availing several services online.
During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the LG, the members and officials had reviewed various aspects of Amarnath Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for yatris.