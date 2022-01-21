64-hour COVID lockdown begins across J&K

Srinagar, Jan 21: In view of the recent surge in cases of COVID19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed restrictions across the UT on Friday afternoon as a part of the 64-hour lockdown announced on Thursday evening.
Keeping in view the rising cases of Coronavirus, the administration on Thursday announced complete restrictions on non-essential movement from 2 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday.
On Thursday, J&K recorded 5992 new cases of COVID19, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. As per official figures, there are 31044 active cases in the UT.
On Friday afternoon, Police vehicles fitted with public address systems announced the restrictions at several places across Kashmir. The police accompanied by officials of the civil administration were seen announcing restrictions.
Soon after the announcement, shops and other business establishments, which had opened in the morning, pulled down shutters while movement of a very thin vehicular traffic, mostly private cars, could be seen on the roads. Barricades were erected to check the movement of traffic.
However, officials said there was no restriction on vehicles associated with essential services. “All efforts are being made so that locals do not face any major issues. All essential commodities have been kept available and operational,'' an official said.
Officials said all the Deputy Commissioners, according to these directives, in the afternoon imposed fresh restrictions, under Section 144 CrPC/section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897, on non-essential movement during weekends in their respective districts with effect from January 21 till Monday morning.”
Pointing out that there is a need for additional measures besides continuing with the existing COVID-containment steps in all districts in view of the uneven trend observed in daily COVID-19 cases as well as the rising positivity rate, the government ordered the continuation of night curfew in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am.
Stressing on making all efforts to reduce the rate of transmission within Jammu and Kashmir through active involvement of community leaders, market associations and federations, the government order has asked all departments, offices to minimise conducting in-person meetings.
Pointing out that the night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am, it asked the Deputy Commissioners to intensify testing and ensure full utilisation of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities. “There shall be no drop in testing levels,” the government said. “Intensified measures related to COVID-19 management and restriction of activities shall be undertaken in these blocks,” it added while permitting the entry of people into the UT who are fully vaccinated, or have verifiable RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, or are found negative for COVID-19 following their on-spot Rapid Antigen Test on arrival.