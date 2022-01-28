64-hour COVID lockdown begins across J&K

The lockdown, which begins each Friday at 2 pm and continues till Monday 6 am, was announced by the Jammu and Kashmir government as one of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. However, there is a restriction on essential services during the lockdown period.

At sharp 2 pm on Friday, police and civil administration officials put barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir to prevent public movement. The administration had last week imposed a 64-hour long lockdown in all 22 districts of Kashmir which will continue till Monday 6 am.