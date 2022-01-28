64-hour COVID lockdown begins across J&K

Srinagar, Jan 28: The roads and markets across Kashmir wore a deserted look on Friday afternoon as a 64-hour long COVID lockdown was imposed by authorities “in order to keep a check on non-essential movement.”
The lockdown, which begins each Friday at 2 pm and continues till Monday 6 am, was announced by the Jammu and Kashmir government as one of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. However, there is a restriction on essential services during the lockdown period.
At sharp 2 pm on Friday, police and civil administration officials put barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir to prevent public movement. The administration had last week imposed a 64-hour long lockdown in all 22 districts of Kashmir which will continue till Monday 6 am.
On Friday, Police personnel could also be seen making announcements urging people to stay indoors and follow COVID-19 protocol in letter and spirit.
“Essential and emergency services were being allowed hassle-free across Kashmir,” police said adding that people were cooperating while implementing restrictions.
Pertinently, groceries, milk shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, bakery and meat sellers have been exempted from the lockdown and they are being allowed to function normally. Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination, and inter-state movement are fully allowed during the lockdown.
The government last week ordered the continuation of night curfew in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am. The government guidelines had stated that there is a need for additional measures besides continuing with the existing COVID-containment steps in all districts in view of the uneven trend observed in daily COVID-19 cases as well as the rising positivity rate.
All efforts, the Government had said, should be made to reduce the rate of transmission within Jammu and Kashmir through active involvement of community leaders, market associations and federations, it asked all government departments, offices to minimise conducting in-person meetings.
It also asked education institutions including schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs and coaching centres for civil services/engineering/NEET to adopt the online medium of teaching, saying that there shall be no in-person teaching.It added that the educational institutions can call fully vaccinated staff for only administrative purposes.