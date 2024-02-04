7 die in Udhampur, Reasi accidents

Jammu, Feb 4: Seven persons, including four members of a family, were killed in three separate accidents in Udhampur and Reasi districts on Sunday.

In two separate accidents in the Udhampur district, four members of a family were killed when the car, they were travelling in, collided with a truck near Jhajjar Kotli on the National Highway while a truck driver lost his life when the heavy vehicle fell from a bridge in Manwal near Jhajjar Kotli.

In Reasi, two persons died when the vehicle (car)they were travelling in, fell into a gorge near Bathoie.

In the first instance, a couple and their two daughters were killed while another daughter sustained critical injuries when the car, they were travelling in, after being hit by a truck from its rear side, crashed into another truck during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 at Salora, Tikri near Jhajjar Kotli on the National Highway in Udhampur district. Caught in between two trucks, the car was badly mangled.

The injured girl was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu.

Police officials said that the incident occurred near Salora when a car, driven by one Nitin Dogra, on its way to Udhampur from Jammu, was hit by a truck from behind and then it (car) collided with another truck, plying ahead of it.

All the five occupants of the car sustained critical injuries and were immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, where the doctors declared Nitin Dogra, 37; his wife Ritu Dogra, 32; their two daughters Khushi Dogra, 17 and Vani Dogra, 11, dead. The couple’s other daughter 15-year old Brinda Dogra was referred to GMC Hospital Jammu for specialised care, given her critical condition, the officials stated.

“A case has been registered in this connection and the investigations are underway. Efforts are on to arrest the truck driver, who has fled from the spot,” police said.

Later in the day, the Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, who is also the MP from Udhampur, expressed his shock over this accident. “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Saloni Rai. Shocked to learn about a private car accident on the Highway leading to the on-the-spot death of four members of the family while a child with injuries has survived. The injured child has been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital. It was an unfortunate head-on collision leading to the tragedy. My sincere condolences! All possible medical aid being provided to the surviving youngster…let’s all pray for the child,” the Union Minister posted on ‘X.’

In a separate accident, officials said a truck driver lost his life when his truck, carrying bovines, on way from Jindrah to Manwal, fell off a bridge near Saunoo village this morning. “The driver died on the spot. Over a dozen bovines were also killed in the accident. The identity of the driver is being ascertained,” police said.

In the third accident, in Reasi district, police said that two persons were killed when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Bathoie.

“At around 1000 hours one vehicle, bearing registration number JK 08 B 4586, on its way from Phari to Bathoie, fell into a gorge near Higher Secondary School Bathoie in Reasi district. Two persons died on the spot and they were identified as Ajaz Ahmed, 32, son of Nizam Din and Muhammad Asif, 26, both residents of Phari of tehsil Mahore,” police said.