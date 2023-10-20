7 killed in Jhajjar Kotli, Kishtwar accidents

Four persons lost their lives in Jhajjar Kotli accident in the morning while three persons died in Kishtwar accident.

Police sources said at around 2.30 am on Friday, a Jammu-bound apple-laden truck met with an accident in Jhajjar Kotli, an area of Jammu on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway, resulting in the death of four persons, including the driver and his helper, on the spot.

Giving details, a Police official of Jhajjar Kotli Police Station said, “A truck, bearing registration number RJ13GB-5654, lost control, collided with the bridge divider and subsequently rolled down from the bridge onto the road along old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway, from a height of around 80 to 100 feet.”