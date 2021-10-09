82 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Around 69 out of 82 cases were reported from Kashmir valley while only 13 cases were reported from Jammu division. However, no fresh cases were reported from five districts across J&K.

Out of 69 cases reported in Kashmir, 49 percent cases were reported from Srinagar district alone.

As per the official figures the total number of cases, since the outbreak of pandemic, reached 3,30,434.

The Health department said no Covid-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426 i.e., 2174 from Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid 19 also said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Saturday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 34 cases while 12 cases were reported from Budgam district and eight cases were reported from Baramulla district.

Five cases each were reported from Kupwara and Ganderbal district while four cases were reported from Jammu. Three cases each were reported from Anantnag and Poonch districts. Two cases each were reported from Bandipora and Reasi districts while one case each was reported from Rajouri, Doda, Kathua and Kishtwar districts. No fresh case was reported from Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, Samba and Ramban districts.

The government bulletin on Covid-19 cases stated that around 81 more persons i.e., 17 from Jammu division and 64 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,30,434 positive cases, a total of 1100 -296 in Jammu and 804 in Kashmir, were active positive while 3,24,908 people recovered and were discharged.

It said that out of 1,52,97,670 test results available, 1,49,67,236 samples tested negative till Saturday.

The bulletin further said a total of 50,680 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. 1,50,134 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,28,85,390.