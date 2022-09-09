8,21,40,595 JAMADANDIS, MUTATIONS, GIRDWARIS UPLOADED UNDER LAND RECORDS INFORMATION SYSTEM | Streamline online revenue services to make system transparent, accountable for people: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG appraised the implementation of several initiatives undertaken by the department for ensuring smooth delivery of services to the public.

He was briefed about ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’, Digitisation of Land Records, Change of Land Use, issuance of Land Passbooks and Property Cards, and SVAMITVA Scheme.

“Obsolete rules should be repealed and replaced with a more people-oriented regulatory system for ease of living, ease of governance, and overall improvement of the efficiency of the Revenue Department,” the LG directed the officials.