8,21,40,595 JAMADANDIS, MUTATIONS, GIRDWARIS UPLOADED UNDER LAND RECORDS INFORMATION SYSTEM | Streamline online revenue services to make system transparent, accountable for people: LG

Srinagar, Sep 9: Reviewing the functioning of the Revenue Department here Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for replacing obsolete rules with people-oriented regulatory system.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG appraised the implementation of several initiatives undertaken by the department for ensuring smooth delivery of services to the public.
He was briefed about ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’, Digitisation of Land Records, Change of Land Use, issuance of Land Passbooks and Property Cards, and SVAMITVA Scheme.
“Obsolete rules should be repealed and replaced with a more people-oriented regulatory system for ease of living, ease of governance, and overall improvement of the efficiency of the Revenue Department,” the LG directed the officials.
He instructed the senior officials of the Revenue Department to work out viable solutions to address issues and challenges.
The LG emphasised streamlining of online-revenue services to make the system more transparent and accountable to the common people.
He advised for mapping of forest land, besides creating a dedicated IT cell in the Revenue Department.
Reviewing the progress made under the Land Records Information System, the chair was informed that a total of 8,21,40,595 scanned documents including Jamabandis, mutations, and Girdawaris had been uploaded to date.
Financial Commissioner Revenue, Shaleen Kabra gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken to achieve the core objectives of the Revenue Department and the progress registered under the Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme, digitisation of maps and its updation and survey through the latest geo-reference technology, Ground Truthing through Mobile App, Online-Revenue Services, and End-to-End Integrated Workflow.
It was informed that the Revenue Department was using a grievance redressal portal for the timely disposal of grievances and complaints online.
Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri gave a comprehensive overview of the working of Evacuees’ Property Department, Registration Department, and Hajj and Auqaf Affairs Department.
Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department Vivek Bhardwaj, Principal Secretary to LG Nitishwar Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi, and senior officials of the Revenue Department attended the meeting.