Akhnoor, Nov 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir could lead the country as a wellness hub.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Bhagwan Dhanvantari at Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Akhnoor on the occasion of 8th National Ayurveda Day, the LG said, “J&K has the potential to lead the country as a wellness and Ayurveda hub. Efforts towards this goal can be greatly augmented with the help of startups by young entrepreneurs and Ayurveda graduates.”

He said that J&K was bestowed with a wide range of medicinal and aromatic plants, which were valuable commodities.

“We need to run a sustained campaign to make the farmers aware of the huge potential of herbs and medicinal plants so that they can harvest fruits of the new green revolution,” Sinha said.

Felicitating the people, he said that the theme of this year’s Ayurveda Day, ‘Ayurveda for One Health’, is aligned with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ancient wisdom of Yoga and Ayurveda for the holistic well-being of all is benefitting the entire humanity,” the LG said.

He said that the integration of Yoga, Ayurveda, and other Indian Systems of Medicine into the mainstream of the public health system to secure a healthy life for the citizens requires the undivided attention of doctors and other stakeholders.

“It is our collective responsibility to promote the best practices of traditional medicine systems and sensitise students, farmers, and the public on Ayurveda to build a more resilient and sustainable healthcare ecosystem,” Sinha said.

He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to strengthen the preventive and holistic care infrastructure, creating a conducive environment and extending necessary support to Ayurveda startups.

The LG assured all necessary support from the administration to augment the facilities at the Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital and asked the college administration to start the PG courses.

Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta and Director AYUSH, Dr Mohan Singh highlighted the efforts for promoting Ayurveda and Indian Systems of Medicine in J&K.

District Development Council (DDC) Jammu Chairman, Bharat Bhushan; Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu, Anand Jain; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya were also present on the occasion.