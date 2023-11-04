90% people of J&K satisfied over return to normalcy: LG

New Delhi, Nov 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that 90 percent people of Jammu and Kashmir were satisfied over the return to normalcy.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Shikara Fest organised by Kashmir Education, Culture, and Science Society in New Delhi, the LG while sharing the transformational journey of J&K said that in the last three years, the situation had changed and 90 percent of the people were satisfied that normalcy had returned now.

“Stone pelting has become a thing of the past. Street protests, and the closure of schools, colleges and markets on the call of neighbouring country and its handlers have ended, and people are now living freely. These are the biggest changes visible on the ground,” he said.

Sinha said that the rule of law had been established in J&K and strict action was being taken against those supporting terrorism.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the government for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrant families and to fulfill the promise of providing 6000 transit accommodations and 6000 jobs under the Prime Minister’s Development Package.

“Almost all the posts have been filled. Despite various obstacles in transit accommodation we had faced earlier, 1665 new accommodation units have been allocated, 1785 more will be dedicated before March and the remaining will be completed by the end of 2024,” the LG said. “I am constantly in touch with Kashmiri migrant and other minority community members and their concerning issues are being taken up for the resolution with utmost sensitivity.”

He said that the administration had also launched an online portal for redressal of grievances related to Kashmir Migrants’ immovable properties.

“Most of the encroached properties are freed from the possession of illegal occupants. We are committed to resolving the issues of distressed sale of properties by the Kashmiri migrant families,” Sinha said.

He said that the government was also exploring the possibilities of providing land at low prices to government employees in Srinagar to build their own houses.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making dedicated efforts to promote, preserve and enrich our cultural heritage. It is also being ensured that the development taking place across Jammu Kashmir is inclusive and reflects our ethos,” the LG said.

He highlighted the important role of culture in building a stronger structure of society and strengthening the national fabric.

“Culture means ocean of values which extend infinite possibilities of learning of age-old traditions and developing better understanding and appreciation of cultural ethos,” Sinha said.

He commended the endeavour of the Kashmir Education, Culture, and Science Society to celebrate Kashmir’s rich and unique cultural and artistic heritage, tradition, and cuisine, and provide a platform to showcase a variety of handmade creative products during the two-day event.

Members of the Kashmir Education, Culture, and Science Society and prominent personalities from diverse fields were also present on the occasion.