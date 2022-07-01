94 fresh COVID cases in J&K

Srinagar, July 1: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday logged 94 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the number of active positive cases to 545.
As per the official figures, out of 94 cases 62 have been reported from Jammu division while 32 cases have been reported from Kashmir taking the overall tally to 455183. However no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.
Regarding the district-wise breakup for positive cases for Friday, Jammu reported 51 cases, the highest among all districts followed by 19 cases reported from Srinagar district, 13 cases have been reported from Kupwara while four cases were reported from Samba and three cases from Kathua.
Rajouri district reported two cases while one case each was reported from Udhampur and Ramban districts,
However, no fresh cases have been reported from 12 districts of J&K.
The death toll remains unchanged at 4756—2331 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.
A total of 449840 people have recovered from the disease so far including 42 recoveries- 26 Jammu and 16 from Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
With the fresh 94 cases of COVID-19, the number of active positive cases has reached 545-389 Jammu and 156 in Kashmir division respectively.
Notably, J&K has seen a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis following which the doctors have called for precautions and laid stress for wearing face masks to avoid spread of the virus.
As already reported by this newspaper, the J&K Chief Secretary (SC) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has stressed upon the health officers to take every measure to restrict the spread of covid-19 here in the UT.
He asked them to intensify the tracing, testing and inoculation of precautionary doses to people especially to those with comorbid conditions.
Assistant Director in the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said COVID-19 was nothing new for people saying that all were aware and vaccinated.
"So this time all the preventive measures have to be taken care of . People should behave maturely to adopt preventive measures and should follow all the SoPs that are already in place," she said.