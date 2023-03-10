A Ceasefire and a Dream | LoC villagers say silent guns paved way for development, call for its continuity

They have called for continuity of ceasefire stating that peace was the basic need of every human being and now they could see life aspects other than braving shells that used to be a routine at the time of ceasefire violations and cross-LoC shelling.

The LoC ceasefire was agreed upon by India and Pakistan in February 2021 after which a situation of calm has been prevailing on the Line of Control, along with the International Border (IB).