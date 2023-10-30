A policeman will always remain a policeman: DGP

Srinagar, Oct 30: Stating that a Policeman would always remain a Policeman, outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that the threat of terrorism was not over yet and asked the J&K Police to remain alert.
After 37 years of illustrious service in J&K Police, Singh would demit the office of the DGP Tuesday late afternoon.
He would hand over the baton to senior IPS officer, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, who has been appointed as the new J&K Police chief.
“Terror as a threat is always there and we have to remain cautious,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function held here at Zewan. “I am not leaving the force and a policeman will always be a policeman.”
Expressing satisfaction, the outgoing DGP, who was flanked by DGP-designate R R Swain and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, said that he had been with the force for 37 years.
“I will continue to remain with the force and J&K Police is capable of thwarting any eventuality,” he said.
Singh said that he was satisfied that the J&K Police had made sacrifices to establish peace in the region.
The function was organised to launch 160 state-of-the-art vehicles for 43 police stations under Operation Capacity Building (Op CAP).
The DGP’s remarks came a day after an Inspector of the J&K Police was shot at by terrorists, leaving him critically injured in the Eidgah area of Srinagar.
He said that the police personnel “should protect their lives and should not be negligent”.
Singh said that dedicating these vehicles to the force was an important step to strengthen peace in J&K.
He said that bringing peace and tranquility was a challenging task, but protecting and maintaining it was an even bigger challenge.
The DGP said that these new vehicles would be very useful in meeting this challenge.
He said that J&K Police had emerged as a much stronger force with the availability of greater resources.
Singh said that the resolve of the force was very strong to face any challenge which he said was very satisfying for him. Regarding the injured Police officer, he said, “One of our officers had gone out and was playing in a cricket ground where he was shot at by a terrorist.”
The DGP said that the officer was injured and was recovering. “We have to be very careful,” he said cautioning that threats were still there.
Regarding the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), Singh said that the arrangements were firmly in place. He said that the troops deployed on the borders had a high morale and were covering every inch of the land.
Singh said that the day he visited Kupwara, five terrorists were killed in a gunfight.
“Today another encounter is going on,” he said.
The DGP said that troops were firmly in control of the situation on the borders and this year most of the encounters had taken place on the LoC.
“Pakistani agencies are attempting to push in more terrorists here but our troops are alert and fully prepared to thwart the ill designs of the enemies,” he said.
Singh said that most of the infiltrating terrorists were killed on the borders.
He said that the border security grid was very strong and the troops deployed would surely be able to take care of the borders.
DEMITTING OFFICE AFTER 37 YEARS
Singh would retire from J&K Police after rendering 37 years of service.
He would hand over the baton to R R Swain late Tuesday afternoon at Police Headquarters after attending the farewell function at Zewan.
The function would be attended by most of the Police officers of J&K.
Singh served in various capacities in J&K Police including IG Jammu, CID chief, and ADGP Security.
During his stint as DGP, he handled the situation following the abrogation of Article 370.
He was also instrumental in eradicating the menace of terrorism to a large extent. During these years, the Police “worked hard for the peace of the country and have always made sacrifices for the restoration of peace”.