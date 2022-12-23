A TRAGEDY IN THE MAKING | Dangling electric wires, decaying poles pose life threat to Handwara villagers

Kupwara, Dec 23: The residents of Gund Chogal in Handwara have accused the Power Development Department (PDD) of “sloppy approach” in erecting electric transmission poles leaving residents in danger.
Locals said that they were living under a constant threat due to low-lying transmission lines tied to rooftops of residential houses and trees.
“Most of the poles installed in the area got damaged decades ago but the PDD has failed to install new poles,” said Abdul Rashid War, a local youth. “It is more dangerous in the rain. Sometimes, the branches of trees fall on electric wires. Our children are in danger as, at many places, wires are hanging within the reach of a hand.”
The residents said that the deterioration in the transmission infrastructure has also led to shortage of power supply to the area.
Locals said that they approached the concerned authorities several times but no safety measures were taken on the ground.
The residents have now sought the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray and PDD to resolve the issue at the earliest to avoid any tragedy in the area.