A Transport Revolution Awaits | Srinagar, Jammu metro project rollout likely this year

“Elevated light metro rail is expected to be rolled out in both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu during 2023–2024, which will help commuters in both the capital cities and also help in traffic decongestion,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her J&K's Budget address.

According to a top Housing Department official, the elevated metrolite Srinagar and Jammu are multi-billion dollar transport projects awaiting approval from the union cabinet.

The Public Investment Board (PIB) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MoHUA) has already approved the large-scale project.