A Transport Revolution Awaits | Srinagar, Jammu metro project rollout likely this year

Srinagar, June 4: As the Srinagar, Jammu metro rail projects have received approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, it is expected that work on this multi-crore project would begin within the current fiscal.
“Elevated light metro rail is expected to be rolled out in both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu during 2023–2024, which will help commuters in both the capital cities and also help in traffic decongestion,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her J&K's Budget address.
According to a top Housing Department official, the elevated metrolite Srinagar and Jammu are multi-billion dollar transport projects awaiting approval from the union cabinet.
The Public Investment Board (PIB) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MoHUA) has already approved the large-scale project.
Technically after PIB's nod, the cabinet would discuss the proposal and hopefully accord its sanction to set the ball rolling for the prestigious project, which is going to help J&K get rid of traffic congestion and improve mobility within twin summer capitals.
“Elevated metrolite has been proposed for the cities of Srinagar for 25 km at Rs 4352 crore and Jammu for 23 km at Rs 3590 crore to provide for “best-in-class” mobility in terms of safe, reliable, convenient and sustainable public transport.
“The final DPR has been submitted to MoHUA on July 16, 2021. The PIB held GoI approval to the project solicited," reads a note on the progress compiled by the J&K government.
The elevated light metro rail system in Srinagar and Jammu is expected to be rolled out in 2023-24 and is likely to be completed in 2026.
This would reduce the traffic congestion in Srinagar and Jammu cities.
It is expected that the project would be completed by December 2026.
Earlier, the MoHUA researched that the passengers per hour per direction feasibility of the light rail metro system given the economic viability.
Following this, RITES Ltd shared a revised DPR and recommended metrolite instead of the light rail metro, costing Rs 7942 crore.
After completion, Srinagar and Jammu would become the first two non-major cities in India to have a functional rapid transport network.
As per the given report, Jammu light metro would operate 17 hours a day round the year, while Srinagar Light Metro would run 17 hours daily during summers but 14 hours during winters.
The metro rail lines would have only elevated corridors, as the underground tunnels were not found to be feasible.
As per the DPRs, the coaches of the metrolite system would be modern, lightweight, and made from stainless steel and aluminum with an air-conditioning system.
The Jammu light rail system would have a 23 km length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana.
In contrast, the Srinagar light rail system would have a 25 km length that includes a 12.5 km length from Indira Nagar to HMT junction and a 12.5 km length from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad with 24 stations – 12 stations on each corridor.
Experts say that the elevated metro system would not only facilitate people but also have a positive impact on the economy and the quality of life.