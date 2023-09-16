AC approves creation of ‘J&K Sports Cadre’

Srinagar, Sep 15: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha gave a nod for the creation of ‘Jammu and Kashmir Sports cadre’ under the administrative control of Youth Service and Sports Department along with the creation of 235 posts to be utilised for appointment of outstanding sportspersons which include 10 gazetted posts.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with this decision, the process for appointment of outstanding sportspersons would commence, which had been entangled in various legal and procedural issues for the past few years.
The spokesman said that the new rules had been formulated with the view to motivate the young people for sports activities and also to encourage the outstanding sportspersons.
He said that recognition of sportspersons from J&K at the national and international level across different sports categories was a testament of the efforts of the government to rejuvenate sports activities in J&K.
The spokesman said that the government endeavours to make these appointments a yearly affair to provide an enabling environment for promotion of sports in J&K.
He said that besides, the appointment of outstanding sportspersons as mentors would give a major fillip to the training and development process of youth and increase their participation in local, national, and worldwide competitions.
Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.