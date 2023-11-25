AC approves purchase of land for construction of new building for JK Guest House, NCR

Jammu, Nov 25: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here Saturday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the proposal of the Hospitality and Protocol Department to purchase land for the construction of a new building for J&K Guest House at New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a significant portion of the J&K Guest House at Chanakyapuri (CPGH), New Delhi, was apportioned to the Union Territory of Ladakh following the enactment of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Consequently, the Union Territory of J&K retained only 10 staff quarters and Block-C of CPGH.

The additional building would optimise accommodation for common citizens and patients of J&K who frequent New Delhi, enhancing the overall availability of lodging facilities.

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the meeting.