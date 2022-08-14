AC approves Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to DDC members killed in terrorism

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday approved the extension of ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh to all Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, and members of District Development Councils of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a terror-related incident.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that earlier, the government provided similar relief for all elected BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanches, Panches, and all elected members of the municipal bodies of Jammu and Kashmir.
The decision aims at strengthening the grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies facing threats from anti-state elements.
The ex-gratia relief would act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who are killed in terror-related incidents.
Advisor to the LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the LG, Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.