AC gives nod for Pharmacy Act’s amendment

The instant proposal is for amendment in the existing Section 32-C of the Pharmacy Act, 1948 (Central Act) to the effect that notwithstanding anything contained in Section 32, any person whose name has been entered in the register of Pharmacists maintained under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 ( 1955 AD) or possesses qualification Medical Assistant prescribed under the said act shall be deemed to have been entered in the register of Pharmacists prepared and maintained under Chapter IV of this act, subject to an application to be made in this behalf within a period of one year commencing from the date of re-notification and payment of such fee as may be prescribed by the J&K administration.

The move is going to benefit hundreds of qualified persons and Medical Assistant trained persons for safeguarding their future and providing them the better career prospects in the field of medicine.