AC gives nod to Rehabilitation Policy for Children in Street Situation

Jammu, Dec 20: The Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday accorded its approval to Rehabilitation Policy for Children in Street Situation (CiSS) to safeguard these kids from different hazards, accorded its approval for winding up the Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Board, and approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various developmental projects.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as per the canons of Juvenile Justice Act, Children in Street Situations (CiSS) fall under the category of children in need of care and protection.
The act further empowers the government to frame a policy for rehabilitation of such children in distress.
Earlier, the Social Welfare Department through MD, ICPS (now Mission Vatsalya) carried out an exercise for identification of such CiSS and so far 687 such children have been identified.
As per the policy, Health, School Education, H&UDD, RDD, Home, Labour and Employment departments have been assigned specific roles and responsibilities to ensure proper implementation of the said policy in letter and spirit.
A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would monitor it and review its implementation in J&K.
The Administrative Council also accorded its approval for winding up the Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Board.
The Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Board was constituted in the year 1955and over the period, the functioning of the Social Welfare Board became limited to the implementation of National crèche Scheme, and Swahdar Greh Scheme, both centrally-sponsored schemes being funded by Ministry of Women and Child Development through the Central Social Welfare Board.
These schemes are now being implemented through the other Directorates of the Department namely Mission Poshan and Mission Shakti.
Central Social Welfare Board has since been wound up by the Government of India and on its analogy, the J&K Social Welfare Board has also been wound up.
A committee to be chaired by Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department has been constituted for recommending the roadmap for utilisation of services of existing employees and temporary staff already working in the board as also for utilisation of assets and liabilities of the Social Welfare Board.
The Administrative Council also approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various developmental projects.
The Administrative Council approved the proposal for transferring Shamilat Deh (Mehfooz Kahcharie) land measuring 121 Kanal 11 Marla situated in village Plakh, Tehsil Basohli, District Kathua in favour of SKUAST Jammu for establishment of New KrishiVigyan Kendra at Hill Region and in lieu transfers of State land measuring 122 Kanal 18 situated in village Jhanker for Kahcharie purpose.
It would provide opportunity to the farmers of the area by creating awareness to improve produce by employing various agricultural technologies.
The Administrative Council also transferred State land measuring 06 Kanal 12 Marla situated at village Makwal, Tehsil Mandal, District Jammu for establishment of BOP ‘AMK’ by Border Security Force (BSF) on the payment of transfer value as per the Stamp duty rates notified in the area. It also authorized use of 135.57 Ha of land in Bahu Conservation Reserve for establishment of small arms firing range (long range) under J&K Forest (Conservation) Act, 1997.
Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also attended the meeting.