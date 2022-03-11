ACB traps, arrests Sales Tax Inspector for accepting bribe

As per the statement, during the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. “The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Khalid Bashir Tantray, Inspector, Sales Tax Department, Srinagar while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Immediately after the trap, search was conducted in the residential house of the accused,” the statement said. Further investigation into the case is on, the statement said.