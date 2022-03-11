ACB traps, arrests Sales Tax Inspector for accepting bribe

Srinagar, Mar 11: The Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday said it has arrested a Sales Tax Inspector for accepting a bribe. In a statement issued here, the Anti Corruption Bureau said “it had received a written complaint wherein the complainant alleged that Khalid Bashir Tantray, Sales Tax Inspector is demanding Rs 3 lakh as bribe for setting right records pertaining to Internal Audit Report of the Sales Tax Department Srinagar,” “The complainant who is running a business unit, was facing penalty of Rs 14 lakh from Sales Tax Department,” the statement added.
“On receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No. 09/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in this Bureau and investigation taken up,” the statement said.
As per the statement, during the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. “The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Khalid Bashir Tantray, Inspector, Sales Tax Department, Srinagar while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Immediately after the trap, search was conducted in the residential house of the accused,” the statement said. Further investigation into the case is on, the statement said.