ACB traps, arrests wildlife guard, broker for bribery in Ganderbal

“Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that a guard in Wildlife Department namely Tariq Ahmad Sofi posted at Waskhura, District Ganderal was demanding Rs 5000 as bribe for releasing the belongings of the complainant seized by the Wildlife Department” said an ACB statement.

As per the statement, upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. “Consequently, case FIR No. 06/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar.”