ACB traps, arrests wildlife guard, broker for bribery in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 18: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday trapped and arrested Tariq Ahmad Sofi, a guard in the Wildlife Department and a broker Muhammad Yaseen Bhat for accepting bribe of Rs 5000 in order to release the belongings of the complainant seized by the Wildlife Department in Ganderal.
“Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that a guard in Wildlife Department namely Tariq Ahmad Sofi posted at Waskhura, District Ganderal was demanding Rs 5000 as bribe for releasing the belongings of the complainant seized by the Wildlife Department” said an ACB statement.
As per the statement, upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. “Consequently, case FIR No. 06/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar.”
“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Tariq Ahmad Sofi R/o Zanakote Srinagar, a guard in Wildlife Department while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5000 through a broker namely Muhammad Yaseen Bhat from the complainant. Both of them were arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses” the statement added. Further investigations of the case are going on, the statement said.