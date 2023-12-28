ACS confirms IGP’s order suspending telecom services in Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu, Dec 28: Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal Thursday retrospectively confirmed, the order of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone vis-à-vis “temporary suspension of telecom services” in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu province on December 26 and 27, 2023.

The IGP, Jammu zone, being the authorized officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, had issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3GMG/5G) and public Wi-fi facility 5G services in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu province with effect from December 26, 2023 (11 pm) to December 27, 2023 (11 pm).

His order had mentioned the possibility of Mobile Data (2G/3G/4G/5G) and public Wi-fi facility 5G services to be misused by anti-national elements or miscreants, causing deterioration in public order.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) confirmed IGP’s order stating he was satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of these (suspension) directions by the authorized officer (IGP), without obtaining prior approval of the competent authority, “in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order.”

Telecom services were suspended during the intervening night of December 22 and December 23 after the death of three civilians, who were among those detained by the army for interrogation in connection with the terrorists’ attack on army vehicles near Dehra Ki Gali forests in Surankote.

Today it was the seventh confirmation order issued by ACS.