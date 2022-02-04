Action plans of JPDCL, KPDCL approved

Jammu, Feb 4: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the action plans of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for 2021-22 to 2024-25.
Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The approved action plans aim at achieving 100per cent prepaid consumer metering and 100% system metering (DTR), and include distribution infrastructure work for loss reduction and modernization, and training/ capacity building of the workforce.
The Power Development Department is working towards improving the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers; reducing AT&C losses; and improving operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of DISCOMs.
The action plans of DISCOMs focus on reduction of ACS-ARR gap and AT&C losses through 100% smart prepaid metering including System metering with communication features, AB Cabling/ HVDS in high loss areas among other components as per scheme guidelines. This will provide quality and reliable power to consumers and assist in the progress towards a 24x7 power supply in all districts.
The action plans also include policy and structural reforms, increasing recruitment of manpower, creating a separate cadre of IT employees, developing a training Policy of employees with targeted annual training on modern lines.
The DISCOMs were directed to reduce the AT&C losses to Pan India levels of 15% and ACS-ARR gap to zero by 2024-25, while the state-wise targets for each year will depend on their current levels of AT&C losses and ACS-ARR gap.