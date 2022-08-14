Address to Nation | President Murmu hails India’s achievements in reducing disparities, overcoming COVID-19 crisis

Murmu said that the makers of modern India enabled every adult citizen to participate in the collective process of nation-building adding that India could be credited for helping the world discover the true potential of democracy.

She said that the success of start-ups, especially the growing number of unicorns was a shining example of industrial progress and credited the Narendra Modi government and its policymakers for beating the global trend and helping the economy flourish.

“During the last few years, unprecedented progress has been made in the development of physical and digital infrastructure... For the vibrancy of growth visible in our country, credit must also be given to workers and farmers whose hard work has made it possible and entrepreneurs whose business acumen has created wealth. What is all the more heartening is that the growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing. But this is only the beginning. A series of economic reforms and policy initiatives have been preparing the ground for a long term...the 'National Education Policy' is aimed at preparing the future generation for the next stage of industrial revolution while also reconnecting it with our heritage,” the president said.