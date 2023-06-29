ADGP calls for increased vigilance against potential threats

A top Police official here said that reviewing the yatra arrangements at Nunwan base camp and transit yatra camps at Qazigund, Mir Bazaar Kulgam, and Transit Yatra Camp Pantha Chowk, Kumar instructed the SSP Anantnag and SSP Kulgam to intensify surveillance measures on terrorists and terrorist associates.

The ADGP Kashmir was accompanied by DIG Police South Kashmir Range, DIG CRPF, SSP Anantnag, and CO CRPF at Nunwan base camp and reviewed security arrangements deployed on the ground.

Besides, the ADGP Kashmir also visited transit yatra camps.