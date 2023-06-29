ADGP calls for increased vigilance against potential threats

Srinagar, June 29: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Thursday called for increased vigilance to safeguard against the potential threats to the Amarnath Yatra.
A top Police official here said that reviewing the yatra arrangements at Nunwan base camp and transit yatra camps at Qazigund, Mir Bazaar Kulgam, and Transit Yatra Camp Pantha Chowk, Kumar instructed the SSP Anantnag and SSP Kulgam to intensify surveillance measures on terrorists and terrorist associates.
The ADGP Kashmir was accompanied by DIG Police South Kashmir Range, DIG CRPF, SSP Anantnag, and CO CRPF at Nunwan base camp and reviewed security arrangements deployed on the ground.
Besides, the ADGP Kashmir also visited transit yatra camps.
He directed the SSP Kulgam to conduct anti-terrorist operations in hotspots located on both sides of the yatra route and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
The ADGP Kashmir’s directive comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security and counter-terrorism operations in the region. Recognising the significance of the yatra route and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as potential targets for terrorist activities, the ADGP emphasised the need for increased vigilance and preemptive measures to safeguard against any potential threats.
He instructed the SSP Kulgam to implement robust security protocols, strengthen checkpoints, and intensify patrolling along the yatra route and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
During his visit to Nunwan base camp, the ADGP interacted with other stakeholders including camp directors involved in the yatra management at the base camp.
He also inspected the Joint Control Room and Baggage X-ray point at Sarbal to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of security measures implemented at the location. The ADGP observed a demonstration of Police action and reviewed the operational procedures in place.
Kumar directed the officers to conduct joint briefing in the morning and de-briefing in the late evening on a daily basis.
This directive aims to enhance coordination and ensure effective communication among the officers involved in the security operations at the camp.
Recognising the importance of timely and accurate information sharing, the ADGP emphasised the need for regular joint briefings.
Later on, the ADGP visited transit yatra camp Walnut Factory Qazigund and FCI Mir Bazaar where SSP Kulgam and CO CRPF jointly briefed Kumar about security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra.
Furthermore, all officers of J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army have been directed to strictly follow SOPs of drone operations and timely approach Anti-Drone Dett through the already established Drone Management Centre (DMC) for neutralising drone threats.
The ADGP Kashmir also visited the transit camp at Pantha Chowk where SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal briefed him about the security arrangements put in place.
The purpose of the visit was to assess the readiness of the camp and ensure that adequate measures were in place to ensure the safety and security of the devotees.
Kumar emphasised the importance of preparedness and stressed the need to regularly test and update the contingency plans to ensure their effectiveness.
He also acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the security personnel in maintaining a secure environment.