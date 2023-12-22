ADGP Law & Order gets additional charge of Director ACB

Jammu, Dec 22: The government Friday assigned Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), J&K Vijay Kumar additional charge of the post of Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), J&K.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) will relieve Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone Anand Jain of his additional charge.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Vijay Kumar, IPS (RR:97), Additional Director General Police (Law & Order), J&K, shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving Anand Jain, IPS (RR:99), Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, of additional charge of the said post,” read an order, issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.