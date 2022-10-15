Admin Secys asked to firm up ‘tangible deliverables’

The move is aimed at giving a push to the fourth phase of the Back to Village (B2V4) programme, commencing from October 27, 2022, as a ‘real result-oriented exercise’ on the ground.

The preparatory phase, being referred to as “Jan Abhiyan”, is being observed from October 15 to 26.

In this connection, the Secretaries have been ordered to devise a monitoring format to tabulate the status at the start of the preparatory phase i.e., Jan Abhiyan, the achievement during this (Abhiyaan) period and final outcome with regard to achievements and submit a report at the end of the week to the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department.