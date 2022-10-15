Admin Secys asked to firm up ‘tangible deliverables’

Jammu, Oct 15: To take the sting out of criticism of its much-hyped Back To Village (B2V) programme, the UT administration has put the onus on the Administrative Secretaries to “firm up and monitor the tangible deliverables identified by their departments to be achieved”, during the ‘preparatory phase’ itself.
Final report in this connection will be reviewed by the Chief Secretary.
The move is aimed at giving a push to the fourth phase of the Back to Village (B2V4) programme, commencing from October 27, 2022, as a ‘real result-oriented exercise’ on the ground.
The preparatory phase, being referred to as “Jan Abhiyan”, is being observed from October 15 to 26.
In this connection, the Secretaries have been ordered to devise a monitoring format to tabulate the status at the start of the preparatory phase i.e., Jan Abhiyan, the achievement during this (Abhiyaan) period and final outcome with regard to achievements and submit a report at the end of the week to the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department.
The Planning Development and Monitoring Department will compile the “department wise deliverables and progress achieved” and submit a detailed report to the Chief Secretary by October 27, 2022- ahead of the commencement of B2V4.
The programme’s preceding period, to be observed as ‘Jan Abhiyan’, will focus on youth, skills, self-employment, good governance and Panchayati Raj along-with “Nasha Mukt and Rozgar Yukt Jammu and Kashmir.” In a set of instructions issued for this “Jan Abhiyan”, GAD secretary Dr Piyush Singla has ordered that every department will decide at-least one tangible deliverable to be achieved during the Jan Abhiyan.
This ‘tangible deliverable’ can either be saturation of a scheme- ensuring that any scheme or activity is completed or complete implementation of project or debottlenecking of a major initiative or kickstarting a new initiative or major project or activity or any follow up survey or assessment or any other deliverable decided by the department.
The Administrative Secretaries will then “firm up the deliverable to be achieved and monitor the tangible progress achieved during the Abhiyan."
"For the purpose, the Secretaries will devise a monitoring format to tabulate the status at the start of the Abhiyan, the achievement during the Abhiyan period and final outcome with regard to achievements and submit a report at the end of the week to the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department. The report should also include geo-tagged photographs,” the set of instructions mentioned.
Every Secretary has also been asked to “draw up a tour schedule for the departmental heads and other senior officers during the Abhiyan in such a fashion that the officers are able to visit every district during the period.”
“The Secretaries shall also endeavour to visit at least 2-3 districts during the period personally. As far as possible, visits of Secretaries and other senior officers may be at block or Panchayat levels,” Singla has directed.
Administrative Secretaries have also been instructed to accord wide publicity to the deliverables selected by them and the delivery mechanism put in place.
The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be the nodal department for “Jan Abhiyan” and overall coordinator of the programme with the assistance of the Information Technology Department and the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department.