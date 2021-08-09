Administrative deptts directed to designate CVOs

“All the administrative departments have been directed to designate an officer as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), not below the rank of Additional Secretary, at Administrative Department level (Civil Secretariat) who shall be designated by the concerned Administrative department, who shall be responsible for vigilance administration and shall function directly under supervision of concerned Chief Vigilance Officer,” reads an order of General Administration Department.

However, prior to their (CVOs) appointment, the Administrative departments will submit a panel of three officers to the GAD, which will nominate the CVO, amongst the panel submitted by the administrative department, in-consultation with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The General Administration Department will issue the formal appointment orders.

GAD order says that the Additional Deputy Commissioners will be ex-officio District Vigilance Officers (District VO) in respect of offices of all government and other departments stationed in their respective districts.

“All government departments, local authorities, Corporations, government companies or Societies owned or controlled by the government having their subordinate offices in districts shall designate an officer to function as Additional Vigilance Officers (AVO), not below the rank of Under Secretary, who shall assist the District Vigilance Officer (District VO) in the Vigilance administration pertaining to their respective departments,” the order states.

The appointment of CVOs and DVOs will assist the authority heading government departments, Statutory bodies, other Corporations, Public Sector Undertakings and societies etc, in-discharge of duties relating to Vigilance administration and to keep the mechanism of Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs)/Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVOs) actively functioning in the government departments, statutory bodies, local authorities, Corporations, government Companies or Societies owned or controlled by the government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.