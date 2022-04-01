AFSPA now fully applicable only in 31 districts of 4 Northeast states

In two separate notifications issued late on Thursday, the Union Home Ministry said Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto districts in Nagaland and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of police stations of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha in Kohima district, Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' in Mokokchung district, Yanglok in Longleng district and Bhandari, Champang, Ralan and Sungro in Wokha district were declared as 'disturbed area' under the AFSPA for six months with effect from April 1.

Nagaland has 15 districts. The 'disturbed area' notification has been in force in the whole of Nagaland from 1995. For Arunachal Pradesh, the home ministry said Tirap, Changlang and Longing districts, and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevour police stations in Namsai district bordering Assam have been declared 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA for six months from April 1. There are 26 districts in Arunachal Pradesh.