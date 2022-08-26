After 50 long years, Azad says Goodbye to Congress

PARTING SHOT AIMED AT SONIA GANDHI

In a very suave manner, he aimed a barb at party leadership as he mentioned, “Under your stewardship since 2014 and subsequently that of Rahul Gandhi, the INC has lost two Lok Sabha elections in a humiliating manner. It has lost 39 out of the 49 assembly elections held between 2014 - 2022.”

“Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff and not before insulting all the senior party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim president - a position that you have continued to hold even today for the past three years,” he said.

“The main reason worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs,” he targetted both Sonia and Rahul in one go.