AFTER POONCH, KISHTWAR, LG VISITS DODA | LG calls for people-centric plans to generate livelihood avenues

Doda, Sep 15: Reviewing the implementation progress of J&K government and central government-sponsored schemes and mega developmental projects in district Doda, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said 1683 projects had been completed in Doda under the district capex last fiscal.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG on his visit to Doda chaired a meeting to review the implementation progress of central and J&K government-sponsored schemes and mega developmental projects on the ground in the district.
After Poonch and Kishtwar, this was the third district visit of the LG in three days.
He inaugurated the newly-constructed Government Degree College Kilhotran worth Rs 11.99 crore and 125-metres motorable bridge over River Chenab including 7.3 km approach road at Sui Gwari, Doda completed at Rs 14.85 crore.
The LG also launched a dedicated portal for the promotion of new ideas and innovation.
He outlined a four-pronged strategy – speeding up infrastructure development, credit availability to youth and farmers, a special impetus to the food processing industry, and a strengthening mechanism to provide basic amenities to all.
“People-centric plans should target the last person in the queue in terms of service delivery and livelihood avenues. Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and district administration need to integrate plans and identify development activities that can be implemented through convergence,” the LG said.
He took stock of the interventions for enhancing farmers’ income and encouraged the use of modern agriculture technologies in the farming community.
The LG asked the officers to encourage farmers to diversify and avail the benefits of schemes of the J&K government for mechanisation, irrigation facilities, and agriculture extension.
He said agriculture and allied sectors continue to serve and support economic activities for Doda.
“Our emphasis is on the strengthening of floriculture cultivation, especially marigold and lavender so that Doda can be benchmarked with the best in the country in terms of its competitiveness,” the LG said.
He directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive district plan for agriculture and allied sectors in coordination with the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).
The LG called for giving more focus on One District One Product so that export of agricultural products are increased in a considerable manner having a direct impact on the income of the farmers.
He sought a comprehensive report on the progress of key projects including GMC Doda, construction of medical college campus, residential quarters, teaching hospital, widening of NH-244, High Altitude Medicinal Plant (AYUSH) at Bhaderwah, Government Degree College, Kastigarh, Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall at Doda, Government Polytechnic Doda, 100-bedded hospital at Gandhoh and directed for ensuring the timely completion of the ongoing projects.
Regarding the prestigious mega project of NH-244, the LG directed the NHIDCL authorities to engage more manpower and machinery so that the project was completed within the fixed timeline.
He also directed the authorities to take all the road safety measures along the National Highway by installing crash barriers, regular checking of vehicles, and radium signage to prevent accidents.
On various ongoing road projects under CRIF, NABARD, Languishing, and PMGSY, the LG directed the Forest Department to resolve all the forest clearance issues in coordination with the concerned departments.
He announced the Thathri-Gandoh road as National Highway.
The LG directed the executing agencies to connect the pending habitations with road connectivity on priority.
He also instructed the district administration to frame a district employment plan for identifying the youth to be assisted in various government schemes and also set the target of self-employment generation at each panchayat level.
While responding to the issue of the shortage of teaching staff and doctors in the Government Medical College, the LG directed Principal GMC to advertise all the vacant posts so that a chance was provided to locals to get the opportunity to serve the people.
“Immediate steps should be taken to engage the doctors and teaching faculty for the best patient care and smooth functioning of the GMC,” he said.
Assessing the progress under Jal Jeevan Mission, the LG directed the Jal Shakti Department to motivate local and young contractors to participate in tendering so that all targeted schemes were executed on the ground well in time.
He said that four Atal Tinkering Labs, three KGBV, and five girls' hostels had been sanctioned and many other measures were being taken to strengthen the education sector.
Underlining the importance of Block Diwas and Thana Diwas, the LG directed all the officers from civil and Police departments to ensure prompt redressal of the people’s grievances.
Regarding digitisation of Jamabandies and distribution of land passbooks, he directed the concerned revenue authorities to ensure that the public visiting offices for registration should not suffer due to unnecessary delays in the process.
The LG directed the completion of digitisation of land records and distribution of land passbooks within a set deadline.
He said that 1683 projects were completed under district capex in the last financial year.
The LG distributed motorised tricycles for the specially-abled persons among beneficiaries and also inaugurated sports meet for senior citizens.
The chair was informed about the achievements registered under CRIF, NABARD, PWD, District Capex, Languishing, Jal Jeevan Mission, assets created under MGNREGA, PMAY, SBM, KCC, PM Kisan, Poshan Abhiyan, digitisation of revenue records, Amrit Sarovar, PMGSY,
Aspirational Block, Back to Village, employment generation schemes, proposed industrial estates in the district, besides saturation of welfare and social security schemes.
Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan briefed the LG on the development scenario of the district and the efforts of the district administration to ensure the timely completion of the projects and reach out to the beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes.
He informed about various district-level measures in the pipeline to uplift the tourism and industrial sector, including Solid and Liquid Waste Management.
DDC Chairperson Doda Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary to LG Nitishwar Kumar, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, DIG DKR Sunil Gupta, and SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom also attended the meeting.