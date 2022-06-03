After series of targeted killings, HM Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K, protection of KPs

The home minister reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on protection of Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley, a ministry official said.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Bhat's killing sparked demonstration by around 6,000 employees at various places who demanded their relocation outside the Valley.