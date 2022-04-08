Air courier services for CAPF personnel not suspended

New Delhi, Apr 8: The Air courier services for Central Armed Police Force personnel have not been suspended, said an official statement. The services are running since July, 2010. The privatisation of Air India resulted in a slight delay in the finalisation of tenders by the Border Security Force. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already granted approval for continuation of services by Air India. The tender has also been finalised and orders are under issue. The amount due on account of air travel would also be paid as per rules, the statement added.