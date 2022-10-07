Air Vice Marshal calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 7: Air Vice Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding J&K and Ladakh Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan. The AOC and the LG discussed various important issues about the air defence management system in J&K.
LG Sinha lauded the courage and valour displayed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel while discharging duties and appreciated their valuable support to the population living in remote and high-altitude areas and the crucial role played by the IAF during emergent situations.