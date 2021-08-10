Aircraft-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it recovered from Rajouri

Officials said that locals in the forest area of Sarhoti village falling in Teryath police post jurisdiction, here, saw a balloon hanging from a pine tree after which teams of police and army rushed to the spot.

"With hectic efforts, the PIA balloon hanging from tree was brought down and taken into possession," officials said, adding that the balloon has been seized.

Army and police have seized the air balloon and further investigation is going on in the matter, officials said.