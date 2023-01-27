AKHIL BHARTIYA KAVI SAMMELAN | Poets fill new colours in people’s consciousness: LG

Jammu, Jan 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the poets fill new colours in the consciousness of people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 'Akhil Bhartiya' Kavi Sammelan at the University of Jammu (JU), the LG said that the literary heritage and creative expression of India was unique and rich.
“Poetry explores and expresses diversity of our linguistic heritage. It brings us close to the roots of our culture and tradition. It has the immense power to stir the inner consciousness. Our country has been blessed with outstanding poets and they are integral part of our history and culture and continue to inspire the society," he said at the event was organised by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.
The LG said that the poets through their creation and experiences give continuity to our ever-evolving culture.
"I consider poetry to be a bridge between the visible and the invisible. In our journey, we come across many creative expressions and among those poetry has a different time and space," he said.
The LG also remembered the invaluable contributions of Rabindranath Tagore, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Padma Sachdev, Kalhan, Lal Ded, Bhawanidas Kachru, Habba Khatoon, Nund Rishi, Master Zinda Kaul, Dinanath Nadim, Dattu, Gangaram, Pandit Hardutt, Rahman Rahi, and Laxman Bhatt, towards strengthening the foundation of rich, intense and diverse civilization.
“In our ancient culture and tradition, it is said that only poets can reach closest to sages and philosophers. It is the poet who can fill new colors in the consciousness of people," he said.
The LG appreciated the endeavour of the JKAACL to provide a platform to the young talent of J&K to share the stage with veteran and acclaimed poets of the country to hone their creative proficiency.
“Poetry is not just arrangement of letters and sentences. Poetry is more than words. With a bag full of alphabets, we can write very good prose and an article. But whenever something has to be said beyond words, then poetry is born," he said.
Highlighting the efforts being made to restore cultural glory of J&K, the LG reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that the people of J&K are benefitted from the artistic wealth and knowledge economy to build a prosperous, and a peaceful society.
"J&K’s official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, and Hindi is a significant step towards the renaissance of art, culture, and language," he said.
The LG said that the endeavours like 'Akhil Bhartiya' Kavi Sammelan as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ would strengthen the spirit of patriotism and essence of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.
Secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, Bharat Singh Manhas gave a brief overview of the literary festival.
Vice Chancellor (VC) JU Prof Umesh Rai and VC Cluster University Jammu Prof Bechan Lal also attended the event.