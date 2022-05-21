All safety standard measures in place for under construction tunnels: NHIDCL

Another 6.5 km long Z Morh tunnel is coming up near Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district which is almost completed.

General Manager National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) VK Pant told Greater Kashmir that all the safety standard measures are already in place for the Z Morh and Zojila Tunnel, adding that these are put in place in advance after keeping all the aspects under consideration. "The actual cause of the tunnel collapse in Ramban area is yet to be ascertained, adding that a team of authority engineers from ICT have been sent to Ramban to verify and know the actual cause of the Tunnel collapse and if there are any further measures need to be taken those will be ensured for the under construction tunnels " Pant said.