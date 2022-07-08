Altaf Bukhari, Mian Altaf, Rana, others express grief

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that expressing grief over the incident, party president Syed Altaf Bukhari said, “My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in a tragic cloud burst at Amarnath Cave. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace! I pray for the safety of all yatirs and those who are around, assisting them.”

He said that in this hour of grief, Apni Party stands in solidarity with bereaved families, and prays for the safety of the rest of the yatris.