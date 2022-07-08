Altaf Bukhari, Mian Altaf, Rana, others express grief

Srinagar, July 8: Political leaders cutting across party lines on Friday expressed grief over the Amarnath cloudburst tragedy.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that expressing grief over the incident, party president Syed Altaf Bukhari said, “My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in a tragic cloud burst at Amarnath Cave. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace! I pray for the safety of all yatirs and those who are around, assisting them.”
He said that in this hour of grief, Apni Party stands in solidarity with bereaved families, and prays for the safety of the rest of the yatris.
BJP leader Devender Rana took to Twitter and wrote: “Unfortunate sad painful accident. Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved families. I Pray for the safety of other Yatris . May Lord Shiva help all,”.
National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmed has also expressed shock over the incident saying the loss of lives was quite unfortunate.
A separate statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted the CPI (M) leader Tarigami as expressing grief over the cloudburst.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he asked the administration to gear up the rescue operation at the site and demanded ex-gratia relief for the victim families and free-of-cost treatment for those injured in the accident.
PDF Chairman Yaseen, in a separate statement issued here, expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property in the cloudburst near the Amarnath Cave.
He prayed for the early recovery of the injured yatris and eternal peace to the souls of the yatris who were killed in the natural calamity.
Yaseen urged the government to intensify the rescue operation to save the lives of the yatris stranded enroute Amarnath Cave.