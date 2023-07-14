Amarnath Yatra | 24,445 yatris perform darshan

Srinagar, July 14: A total of 24,445 yatris visited the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this included 17,583 men, 5643 women, 993 children, 220 Sadhus, six Sadhvis.
The spokesman said that the number of yatris who paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine till Friday reached 1,87,014.
The yatries are being provided all the facilities by the concerned departments round the clock.
7245 yatris leave Jammu for Pahalgam, Baltal
On Friday morning, 7245 yatris left Jammu base camp as a part of the 12th batch of yatris for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps to reach Amarnath cave shrine.
Officials said, “Out of 7245 yatris, 3144 left for Baltal base camp in 101 vehicles while 4101 were flagged off for Pahalgam base camp in 125 vehicles, in tight security arrangements. In all, a convoy of 226 vehicles, carrying 4880 male, 1936 female yatris, 6 children, and 424 Sadhus left Bhagwati Nagar base camp, taking the total number of yatris to 72,789 who embarked on their yatra to Amarnath from Jammu base camp in the last 15 days.”