Amarnath Yatra | 3-lakh perform darshan in 3 weeks

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that due to the improvement in infrastructure and allied services by the government, the Amarnath Yatra registered over 3 lakh record breaking number of yatris who visited the Amarnath cave shrine within three weeks, which was comparatively much higher than the previous year numbers during the same time.

He said that with the addition of 13,797 yatris who performed darshans on Friday, the cumulative total stodd at 3,07,354.

The spokesman said that the figures were testimony to the fact that the government had developed physical infrastructure of electricity, health, roads, sanitation and treks besides ensuring transportation services from road transport, helipad service, and pony services.