Amarnath Yatra | Around 4 lakh yatris perform darshan

Officials said that a total of 3,98,500 yatris have so far paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine this year, surpassing the previous year's numbers.

The number is likely to rise further in the coming days till the end of the yatra although the numbers are coming down during the last few days compared to the first three weeks of the yatra.

Last year, more than 3.65 lakh yatris had visited the shrine so far, officials said.