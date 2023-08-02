Amarnath Yatra | Around 4 lakh yatris perform darshan

Ganderbal/ Jammu, Aug 1: Nearly 4 lakh yatris have so far performed darshan inside the Amarnath cave shrine since the commencement of Amarnath Yatra on July 1.
Officials said that a total of 3,98,500 yatris have so far paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine this year, surpassing the previous year's numbers.
The number is likely to rise further in the coming days till the end of the yatra although the numbers are coming down during the last few days compared to the first three weeks of the yatra.
Last year, more than 3.65 lakh yatris had visited the shrine so far, officials said.
Officials said that the better management and facilities this year had made the yatra more comfortable and smooth for the yatris.
Meanwhile, a total of 1006 Amarnath Yatris Tuesday left for Pahalgam and Baltal camps from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu to undertake the yatra.
Officials said that 624 yatris left for Pahalgam in 19 vehicles, and 382 yatris left for Baltal in 26 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp early Tuesday morning.
“En-route they were provided protection by the J&K Police personnel and paramilitary forces on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to their respective camps in Pahalgam and Baltal,” officials said.