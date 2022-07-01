AMARNATH YATRA DAY 2 | Baltal base camp wears festive look; abuzz with devotional fervour

The fearlessness, the enthusiasm of pilgrims can be seen during their arrival and stay at base camps, as the whole area reverberates with the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole.’ The pilgrims are seen freely moving around the base camp, busy clicking pictures, buying different kinds of things available in the market. The langars (community kitchens) set up for the yatris see a huge rush.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, many pilgrims said that they were very enthusiastic about the yatra, adding that the arrangements made by the authorities were satisfactory. “There is no fear in our mind, the arrangements by the government and the local administration here are satisfying. The locals are supporting us. No one can disrupt our faith in pilgrimage,” said Kamal Mishra, a pilgrim from Ahmedabad.