Amarnath Yatra| Home Minister Amit Shah reviews preparations, security

Pointing out that it was the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government that Amarnath yatris should have “comfortable darshan and should not face any difficulty”, Shah directed the officials concerned to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of 62 days long Amarnath Yatra, which would commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31.

Shah also stressed the need for smooth arrangements on the route “from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp, and directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the yatris”.