Amarnath Yatra| Home Minister Amit Shah reviews preparations, security
New Delhi, June 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in the national capital, directing to ensure adequate security arrangements to make a comfortable yatra for the yatris.
Pointing out that it was the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government that Amarnath yatris should have “comfortable darshan and should not face any difficulty”, Shah directed the officials concerned to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of 62 days long Amarnath Yatra, which would commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31.
Shah also stressed the need for smooth arrangements on the route “from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp, and directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the yatris”.
The Home Minister later directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling and also asked for the availability of additional teams of doctors.
He directed for an adequate number of medical beds and the deployment of ambulances and helicopters to meet any medical emergency.
Shah directed the provision of all necessary amenities for Amarnath yatris, including travel, stay, electricity, water, communication, and health.
He also directed to ensure a better communication system on the yatra route and the deployment of machines to immediately open the route in the event of a landslide.
During the meeting, he apprised officials that all the yatris would be given RFID cards so that their real-time location could be traced.
"The insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for each Amarnath yatri and Rs 50,000 for each animal will be ensured. Apart from this, arrangements for tent city, Wi-Fi hotspots, and proper lighting will be made on the travel route,” read a Home Ministry statement.
“Additionally, online live darshan of Baba Barfani, live telecast of morning and evening aarti in the Amarnath cave shrine and religious and cultural programmes will be organised at the base camp," the statement said.
Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Director General of Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force, Director General of Border Roads Organisation, Chief Secretary of J&K, other senior officials of the Army, central government and J&K administration.